National Night Out in the Midlands

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–National Night out is set for Tuesday, August 7th.
Cities and towns across the state are taking back the night for the event.
A number of law enforcement agencies are holding programs.
Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies will host a number of events at places like the Region 1 Substation on Lower Richland Blvd. and Windsor Lake Elementary school. This is video of last
years event.
Officers say National Night out is a great way to get to know their community better and stand together against crime.

Share

Related

Newberry Community Invited to take part in Nationa...
Columbia Police Hosts National Night Out ‘Ki...
Columbia Police ‘National Night Out Kick Off...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android