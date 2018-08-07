National Night Out in the Midlands

Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



More

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–National Night out is set for Tuesday, August 7th.Cities and towns across the state are taking back the night for the event.A number of law enforcement agencies are holding programs.Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies will host a number of events at places like the Region 1 Substation on Lower Richland Blvd. and Windsor Lake Elementary school. This is video of lastyears event.Officers say National Night out is a great way to get to know their community better and stand together against crime.