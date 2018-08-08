Former Tiger signs with Turkish Basketball League

CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson University men’s basketball standout forward Landry Nnoko officially signed a contract with Sakarya Büyüksehir last Saturday, announced by the club on Twitter. Sakarya BB is a Turkish based professional basketball club based in Sakarya and plays in the Turkish Basketball League (TBL).

In his first season in the G-League, Nnoko averaged 14.7 points per game in 49 games and tied for second in the league with 27 double-doubles.

Nnoko ranked second in the G-League in rebounds per game (11.5) and fourth in blocks per game (2.06). He anchored a defense that finished third in the league in opponents’ points per game (102.8), fourth in defensive rating (102.5) and fifth in opponents’ field goal percentage (44.5).

