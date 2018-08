The challenge of heading back to school

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The fun in the sun is starting to wind down. That’s right, it’s just about time for your kids to put away the bikes and reach for the books. But experts say it’s a process that should start a week or two before children head back to class so they can get better adjusted.

ABC’s Becky Worley breaks down some tips to protect your children from the physical and mental challenges going back to school can cause.