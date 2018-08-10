Nasal spray recalled over possible contamination

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A nasal spray sold at CVS Drug Stores is being recalled nationwide for possible contamination.

Bottles of the 12 hour sinus relief nasal mist could contain a certain bacterium. According to the FDA using the spray could cause potential sickness but can be deadly for people with Cystic Fibrosis or Immune Disorders.

While there have been no reports of illnesses associated with the nasal spray…customers that have bought the product are urged to return it to CVS or throw it away.