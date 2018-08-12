Clemson Welcomes Nearly 20,000 Fans on Football Fan Day

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson welcomed an estimated crowd of nearly 20,000 fans to Memorial Stadium on Sunday for the program’s annual Football Fan Day.

Clemson’s entire team lined the concourse to converse with fans and sign autographs throughout the two-and-a-half hour event. Head Coach Dabo Swinney met with fans inside the home tunnel, offering them the chance to view the program’s new game day recruiting center and updated team tunnel design.

For the players, the event represented a chance to return the love and support the team consistently receives from Clemson fans.

“Whether we were 10-3 my freshman year or went 14-1, the fans have been the same throughout,” wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said. “We just have tremendous fan support, and we’re just really excited to give back and show the excitement that they show us every Saturday.”

In addition to having the opportunity to meet their favorite members of the Tiger football program, the event afforded fans the chance to take pictures with a number of attractions, including Howard’s Rock, the Tiger mascot, cheerleaders and Rally Cats, as well as trophies from the College Football Playoff National Championship, ACC Championship and Palmetto Bowl.

Fans will return to Memorial Stadium in less than three weeks, when the Tigers play host to Furman in the team’s season opener on Saturday, Sept. 1. A select number of single-game tickets for the 2018 season remain available by visiting ClemsonTigers.com or calling 1-800 CLEMSON.