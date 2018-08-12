Woman Identified in fatal shooting, Deputies searching for Suspect(s)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A Columbia woman who died after being shot Sunday morning has been identified.

Nakya D. Scott, 33, of Columbia was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where she died, according to Coroner Gary Watts.

Watts said an autopsy indicated the cause of death to be due to a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.