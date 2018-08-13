Families raising money to bring LaTonya Logan home from Barbados

Columbia, SC (WOLO) A group of friends from the Midlands is turning to the community for help after getting into a head-on collision with a taxi bus in Barbados.

LaTonya Logan is a pediatric nurse at MUSC. She suffered a broken femur in the crash, and after two weeks she is still being forced to stay at the hospital in Barbados.

Another victim in the crash, Chantal Maurice, described the hospital experience to be just as terrible as the crash itself. She says getting LaTonya home is urgent.

“It was tough, it was very hard to keep things together for my friends who are on stretchers. They are bleeding, they are screaming, they are in pain. And to be met with resistance from the nurses there in Barbados, it was the hardest thing I’ve had to deal with so far in life,” said Maurice.

To donate to LaTonya Logan’s Gofundme page, click HERE.