WATCH: DJ Swearinger involved in heated exchange with Terrelle Pryor

By: Ben Parsons

Just two days after the Redskins and Jets had multiple fights break out during practice, former Gamecock safety D.J. Swearinger got into a lengthy exchange with New York Jets receiver Terrelle Pryor on Tuesday.

The event occurred after teammate Montae Nicholson won a 1-on-1 battle against Pryor. Swearinger was not afraid to display his reaction which caused Pryor to walk over in his general direction. Swearinger proceeded to get even closer and feigned a punch — leading the Jets receiver to flinch.

After being an impact player for the Redskins defense last season with 79 tackles and four interceptions, the seven-year veteran is gearing up for second season in DC.

As for the Redskins and Jets, they will get an opportunity to leave it all on the field when they face each other on Thursday at FedEx Field.