Special Election Primary for Dist. 20 Senate Seat to replace Sen. Courson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO/AP) – Today is the day for you to vote for the candidates to fill the senate seat in District 20 to replace former Senator John Courson.

According to the Associated Press, Courson stepped down as Senator in June for misconduct in office by converting campaign money for his personal use.

The candidates looking to replace Courson are Democratic candidates Dick Harpootlian, Kyle Lacio and Dayna Smith.

Republican candidates include Benjamin Dunn, John Holler, Christian Stegmaier and Bill Turbeville.

In the event of a tie, the primary runoff for either party will take place on August 28th.

The final nominees for the Republican and Democratic parties will face off in the Special Elections on November 6th.

To find your polling place, you can go to scvotes.org and find your appropriate county.

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit abccolumbia.com for the election results.