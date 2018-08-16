How’s this for a #BackToSchool surprise? Orangeburg teacher wins Caribbean cruise

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – One Orangeburg County teacher got quite the shock before he welcomes students to the Eagle’s Nest on Monday.

Herman Jamison, Jr. a teacher at Brookdale Elementary School won a cruise for two to the Caribbean courtesy of Bojangles’ and South Carolina Future Minds – a state-wide nonprofit supporting students and excellence in teaching.

More than 160 teachers across South Carolina were nominated to win the cruise by current and former students as part of South Carolina Future Minds’ #TeacherHero program.

This is the ninth year of Bojangles’ partnership with S.C. Future Minds.

During this timeframe, the company has donated more than 23,000 books to schools across South Carolina.

Brookdale Elementary School received some of books today as well.