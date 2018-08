Blythewood beats Ridge View, 38-21

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) — Blythewood traveled to Ridge View to take on the Blazers Friday night.

Trailing in the first, the Bengals were not discouraged and made a huge come back, taking the week zero victory, 38-21.

The Bengals will play at home next week against their rivals, the Westwood Redhawks. Both teams will enter the game 1-0.

Ridge View is scheduled to play Providence Day.