Lexington rallies to beat Irmo, 28-21

IRMO, SC – The Lexington Wildcats rallied from a 21-7 deficit to beat Irmo 28-21 on Friday at W.C. Hawkins Stadium.

It was Lexington’s fourth win in a row over Irmo.

Next Friday, Lexington (1-0) hosts Dreher (0-1) and Irmo (0-1) hosts Keenan (0-1).