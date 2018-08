Richland Library hosts End of Summer Bash

Columbia, SC (WOLO) The Richland Library is throwing an End of Summer Bash, featuring Grammy Award-winner Secret Agent 23 Skidoo.

It’s happening Saturday, August 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1431 Assembly Street.

The event is free and open to the public.

