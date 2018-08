Cardinal Newman starts season strong vs. John Paul II

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Cardinal Newman took to the road in week zero and will return to the Midlands with their first win of 2018.

The Cardinals came back late to win, thanks to AJ Depalma’s second touchdown pass of the evening, a 51 yard score to John Javis to put CN up for good in the game’s final minutes.

DePalma with his second long TD pass, 51 yards to John Javis. Extra point no good. CN leads @JP2_athletics 16-14 with 3:25 remaining in game. — CNathletics1 (@CNathletics1) August 18, 2018

Cardinal Newman hits the road again in week one, traveling to the Lowcountry to face Porter-Gaud.