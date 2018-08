Hammond holds down out-of-state opponent to open 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Playing for the first time since cruising to the 2017 3A SCISA State Title in 2017, Hammond followed last year’s trend and started 2018 unbeaten.

The Skyhawks outscored Charlotte Country Day in the fourth quarter 8-6, helping pad and protect the final margin, defeating the Buccanneers 15-12.

Hammond heads to Darlington for their week one game at Trinity-Byrnes.