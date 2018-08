Westwood blasts Lugoff 53-14

By: Nicole Dennis

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C (WOLO) — The Westwood Redhawks open the season with a 53-14 win over Lugoff- Elgin.

Following the game, cornerback Cam Smith committed to the Gamecocks.

Next week, the Redhawks will compete against their rivals at Blythewood, both teams entering the game 1-0.