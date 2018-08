Dutch Fork won’t make up weather-washed opener

(WOLO) – After their season opener was postponed due to lightning in the Charlotte area Saturday night, Dutch Fork will not make up their week zero opener against Mallard Creek (NC).

The MC game will not be made up.

Enjoy the day off.

Practice Monday at 3 p.m.

Watch SV film on Hudl. — Dutch Fork Football (@dfhsfootball) August 19, 2018

The defending back-to-back 5A State Champions will open their 2018 season at home now on August 24 against Midlands rival Spring Valley.

There will be no refund policy from the game’s organizers, but more info can be found at the link below:

UPDATE: The official statement regarding the Dutch Fork / Mallard Creek matchup

LINK ➡️ https://t.co/u2GViPNZED — CLTKickoffNight (@cltkickoffnight) August 19, 2018