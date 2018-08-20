Fireflies continue hot streak, win in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WOLO) – Columbia continues to play some of their best baseball of the season as the South Atlantic League reaches the end of August. The Fireflies defeated Hagerstown Sunday 7-5, winning their fifth game in their last six times out.

Handel Moreno’s sixth home run of the season scored two runs in the third inning. The long shot marked the franchise’s sixth-consecutive game with a homer, the longest run in team history.

Columbia improves to 23-30 in the second half of the SAL League schedule and 57-63 on the year. The Sund fall to 21-31, 48-72 on the campaign.

Game three of the four game set is set to start Monday at 7:05 p.m. in Maryland. Tony Dibrell will start for the Fireflies, seeking his sixth win on the year.