Dozens of children’s medication recalled for possible life threatening contamination

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The pharmaceutical company, King Bio is voluntarily recalled 32 of its children’s homeopathic medications.

According to the company the products were taken off store shelves because of a microbial contamination that according to the Food and Drug Administration, this specific type of contamination could result in increased infections that in some cases could be life-threatening.

So far, King Bio says no illnesses have been reported, but they wanted to issue the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

List of products on the list include the following:

The products on the list have a production date between August 1, 2017 and April 2018. Among them are: kids stress and anxiety, kids sleeping aid and children’s ear relief formula. A Complete list of all of the recalled items are listed on the link below.

https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm617945.htm

If you have this medication in your home and have questions you can reach the company by calling

King Bio

recall@kingbio.com

866-298-2740