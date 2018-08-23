Dozens of children’s medication recalled for possible life threatening contamination
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The pharmaceutical company, King Bio is voluntarily recalled 32 of its children’s homeopathic medications.
According to the company the products were taken off store shelves because of a microbial contamination that according to the Food and Drug Administration, this specific type of contamination could result in increased infections that in some cases could be life-threatening.
So far, King Bio says no illnesses have been reported, but they wanted to issue the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”
List of products on the list include the following:
The products on the list have a production date between August 1, 2017 and April 2018. Among them are: kids stress and anxiety, kids sleeping aid and children’s ear relief formula. A Complete list of all of the recalled items are listed on the link below.
https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm617945.htm
If you have this medication in your home and have questions you can reach the company by calling
King Bio
recall@kingbio.com
866-298-2740