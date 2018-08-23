Fairfield County Coroner Identifies Teen Shooting Victim

Fairfield, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified the person found shot to death at Drawdy Park in Winnsboro.

According to the coroner, Damontay Wheeler, 17, of 405 Forest Hills Drive, Winnsboro, SC was pronounced dead on

scene by Fairfield County EMS.

Coroner Chris Hill says Wheeler died as a result of being involved in a shooting incident 8/22/2018 at approximately 8:00PM.

The incident occurred at Drawdy Park in Winnsboro, SC, say officials.

The incident remains under investigation by the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety.