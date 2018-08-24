Soda City Comic Con Welcomes SC Native Mike Colter who stars as ‘Luke Cage’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Soda City Comic Con is bringing the heroes to the Capital City.South Carolina Native Mike Colter who stars as Luke Cage in Marvel’s Luke Cage will make appearances at the weekend event.Organizers of the event expect to reach over ten thousand attendees this year.Colter says he’s excited to be back on his old stomping grounds in Columbia.

Event info: Soda City Comic Con

Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center 1101 Lincoln Street

August 25th & 26th 2018

Tickets are available at www.sodacitycomiccon.com