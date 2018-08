Dutch Fork Dominates Spring Valley 63-0

By: Nicole Dennis

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) — The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes start their season with a 63-0 blowout win against the Spring Valley Vikings.

The victory for the Silver Foxes is their first, due to their weather-washed zero opener.

Dutch Fork will play their rivalry game against Irmo next Friday, while Spring Valley takes on Brookland- Cayce.