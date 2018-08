Gilbert breezes by Batesburg-Leesville

By: Ben Parsons

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Fresh off their victory over Gray Collegiate, Gilbert traveled to Batesville-Leesville Friday night.

The Indians dismantled the Panthers by a final score of 54-6.

Gilbert will attempt to remain undefeated as they travel to Lexington next week, while the Batesburg-Leesville takes on Newberry.