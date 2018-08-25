Heathwood Hall outlasts Wilson Hall in OT

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Heathwood Hall and Wilson Hall each had to go into overtime to decide a winner Friday night, as the Highlanders held on to defeat the Barons 13-12.

Beginning OT with the ball, Alex Lewis ran for a nine-yard TD to put HHES ahead. But when WH answered back with a touchdown of their own, converting a 4th and two with the game on the line, the Barons ran a trick play, tossing the ball to their kicker for a two-point conversion attempt. The Highlanders (1-1) were able to force a stop, making a tackle in time to secure their first win of 2018.

The Barons (0-1), who did not play in week zero, dropped their season opener. They’ll seek a victory against First Baptist School in week two.

Heathwood travels to face Cardinal Newman (1-1).