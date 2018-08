Irmo Yellow Jackets sting Raiders

By: Ben Parsons

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Coming off of a heartbreaking loss to Lexington, Irmo looked to get back on track as they hosted Keenan Friday night.

Aided by their strong defense, the Yellow Jackets defeated the Raiders 43-12.

Irmo will attempt to keep their momentum going against Dutch Fork next week, while Keenan hosts White Knoll.