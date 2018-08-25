Main Street Latin Festival Kicks off

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–From music to food, the Latin Festival is taking over downtown Columbia’s Main Street Saturday.

The Main Street Latin Festival is an annual event and kicks off at 11am.

If you plan on going, below is information from Festival organizers:

Admission to the Main Street Latin Festival is FREE.

Food, beverage, and merchandise are available for purchase.

Date

The 2018 Main Street Latin Festival takes place August 25, 2018 from 11am until 10pm.

Festival Location

The Main Street Latin Festival takes place on Columbia SC’s Main Street.