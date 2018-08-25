SC DOT Longterm Plans for Malfunction Junction

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC DOT is working on a massive project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion on 1-26 and 1-20, commonly called Malfunction Junction.The hectic highway is slated for a complete make-over. But the new construction plans come with a hefty bill and people who live and have to drive it every day want to make sure it’s right.ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers was at the final public hearing meeting hosted by the SC Department of Transportation to answer questions and address concerns.

FROM THE SC DOT: “About the Project: Often called “Malfunction Junction,” the I-20, I-26 and I-126 interstate corridor is the crossroads of the state economy and serves as the major hub for the Midlands’ commuters, travelers, and commerce. The Carolina Crossroads I-20/26/126 Corridor Improvement Project is the number one statewide interstate priority for South Carolina. When complete, the Carolina Crossroads Project will improve local mobility and reduce traffic congestion in the corridor. SCDOT is driving toward a 2019 destination when a contractor will be selected to take this project to construction.”