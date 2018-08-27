Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Officials have identified the man killed while on his bicycle.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Hardscrabble Road and Lake Carolina Drive, Columbia, SC.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Justin Turner,40, of Elgin,was the operator of the bicycle that was struck by another vehicle. Turner was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland where he died. An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head due to the collision.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

They are asking that anyone with information concerning this incident to call *HP with that information.