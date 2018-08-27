Body left to rot in funeral home for years

Spartanburg, SC (WOLO) —- The Attorney General’s Office says two men are charged with leaving a body in a funeral home storage room for more than three years.

Investigators say Lawrence Meadows and Roderick Cummings are charged with desecrating human remains.

According to the Attorney Generals Office the men left the body unattended in the Family First Funeral Home in Spartanburg allowing it to decompose beyond recognition.

Both men face up to ten years in prison.