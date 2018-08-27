Live: Dominion Energy representative on proposed Merger with SCANA

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The company hoping to merge with SCANA hopes to win over utility customers with a meet and greet. Representatives from Dominion Energy are holding a meet and greet Monday ahead of a proposed merger.
The proposed merger comes in the wake of SCANA’s decision to abandon a reactor construction project at the V-C Summer Nuclear facility.
ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier speaks with a representative of Dominion Energy about the merger and what they say utlity customers can expect.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Judge allows rate cut to stand for failed nuclear ...
Federal Judge says lawsuit over temporary rate cut...
Dominion Energy Dedicates Largest Solar Farm in St...
Governor Henry McMaster Reacts to SCANA Executive ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android