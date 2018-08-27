Live: Dominion Energy representative on proposed Merger with SCANA

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The company hoping to merge with SCANA hopes to win over utility customers with a meet and greet. Representatives from Dominion Energy are holding a meet and greet Monday ahead of a proposed merger.The proposed merger comes in the wake of SCANA’s decision to abandon a reactor construction project at the V-C Summer Nuclear facility.ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier speaks with a representative of Dominion Energy about the merger and what they say utlity customers can expect.