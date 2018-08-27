See completed new field at Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Landscaping crews continued to roll new turf at Williams-Brice Stadium Sunday, completing their coverage of resodding 90,000 square feet of space to be replaced following last Tuesday’s Beyonce and JAY-Z concert.

On Saturday, local media was able to take a look at the process into replacing the dead grass that was left unplayable following the show. Concert organizers will cover the costs to roll new grass that USC athletic director Ray Tanner estimated will cost between $150,000 and $200,000 dollars.

Carolina Executive Associate Athletic Director Charles Bloom tweeted out a picture Sunday of the completed field.

USC hosts Coastal Carolina Saturday, September 1 at noon in their 2018 season opener.