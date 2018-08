Polls Slow for District 20 Senate Seat Runoff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Workers at some polls say turnout is slow for the District 20 Senate seat runoff.Republicans will choose between Lawyer Benjamin Dunn and Minister John Holler.The winner of the runoff will face Democratic Candidate Dick Harpootlian in November.We stopped by one of the polling places Tuesday to see how things were going.Polls are open from 7am-7pm.