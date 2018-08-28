SC Hurricane Mathew Recovery still going strong, nearly two years later says agency

Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



More

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Ut has been almost two years since Hurricane Matthew made landfall in South Carolina, and the State Disaster Recovery Office says they never stopped working.According to the agency, as of today it has placed 254 families in new or renovated homes since the storm hit in October of 2016.In total, officials say more than 13 hundred homes were affected by the storm.The agency says its goal is to repair and replace all of those homes.