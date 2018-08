Update on Fatal Accident on 1-26 in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–We have an update on a deadly crash in Orangeburg County Tuesday morning.It happened around 4am on I-26 Eastbound near mile marker 151, say troopers.SC Troopers say the driver of a 2007 freightliner tractor trailer veered off the road and struck a bridge column.Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.According to officials, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.