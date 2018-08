Former Clarendon County Sheriff Laid to Rest

CLARENDON COUNTY (WOLO)– Law Enforcement officers from across the state gathered in Manning Wednesday to remember one of their own.A memorial service for Former Clarendon County Sheriff Randy Garrett was held at the Weldon Auditorium.Garrett served as Manning’s Chief of Police before being elected Sheriff in 2008.Family members say he dedicated his life to public service and to his loved ones.