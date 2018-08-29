Republican Benjamin Dunn ‘Unofficial’ Winner District 20 Runoff

Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



More

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The votes are in and voters have chosen the Republican nominee for the District 20 Senate race.On Tuesday, voters elected Attorney Benjamin Dunn, who defeated Minister John Holler in the runoff election.The election commission will certify the results.ABC Columbia spoke with the new republican nominee at his election party.Dunn says that he wants to make changes in the State House because he got tired of complaining.Dunn will face Democratic nominee Dick Harpootlian in the November election.