Columbia issues West Nile Virus alert after dead bird tests positive

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The city of Columbia is asking residents to be on alert after a dead bird found in the City has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Vector Control plans to begin spraying for adult mosquitoes beginning Friday August 31st and will continue as long as they feel treatment is needed in response to the health concern. The work is usually conducted between midnight and dawn, but City officials say depending on conditions spraying times may vary.

The products in the spray being used to kill the adult Mosquitoes is often Permethrin or Tau-fluvalinate. If you have allergies to either of these products to alert Vector Control staff by calling (803)545-4229. Beekeepers may also want to contact code enforcement of the hives they have in the area. Below is a map provided by City officials of the area that will be focused on.

As always, City officials urged you to take safety precautions to help them prevent the threat of mosquitoes including,

Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds.

Pack tree hold with sand

Keep boats overturned, drained or covered

Use top feeding minnows on ornamental ponds and water gardens

Properly maintain swimming pools

Use insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus.