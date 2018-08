Flora crushes Columbia for first win of Collin Drafts era

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Columbia got on the board first with a touchdown strike from Jordan Puch to Quintin Thompson, but it was all Falcons from there, outscoring the Caps 45-6 on their way to a 45-12 win.

The Falcons’ victory was the first in the Collin Drafts era.

Flora now faces RNE next Friday; The Capitals get Fox Creek on the road.