Clemson to renew rivalry with Georgia in 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson announced today that it will open its 2024 football season in grand fashion, renewing its rivalry with Georgia in a neutral-site contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Kickoff time for the game to be played on Aug. 31, 2024, will be announced at a later date.

Barring any postseason matchups between the two schools across the 2018-23 seasons, the 2024 matchup will represent the 65th all-time meeting between the Tigers and Bulldogs. The teams most recently split a home-and-home series in 2013-14, which each school defending its home turf in a pair of Top 20 matchups.

The programs met 24 times in a span of 26 years from 1962-87, playing one another every year with exception of the 1966 and 1972 seasons. In back-to-back years in 1980-81, the winner of the Clemson-Georgia contest went on to win the national championship, with Georgia earning a 20-16 victory against Clemson and a national title in 1980 followed by Clemson defeating Georgia, 13-3, en route to a national title in 1981.

“I’ve said many times that I think the Clemson-Georgia rivalry is one of the best rivalries in college football,” Head Coach Dabo Swinney said. “It’s one I watched way before I even came to Clemson. I think it’s great for both fan bases. It will be one of those games that everybody will enjoy. Obviously it’s a tough opener for both teams, but it’s fun to be a part of games like that.”

The battle of geographic rivals in non-conference play is part of Clemson’s scheduling philosophy of supplementing its annual rivalry game against the University of South Carolina with additional non-conference contests against premier opponents. Clemson’s schedule in recent and future years has featured home-and-home series with Georgia (2013-14), Auburn (2016-17), Texas A&M (2018-19) and LSU (2025-26).

“To play a great opponent like the University of Georgia in a first-class venue like Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be an outstanding experience for our football team and fans,” Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “The resumption of our storied rivalry with Georgia has been a high priority for us and will continue to be a high priority moving forward.”

The matchup will be Clemson’s third appearance in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Clemson was part of the inaugural Chick-fil-A College Kickoff at the Georgia Dome when the team opened its 2008 season against Alabama. Clemson also opened the 2012 season in Atlanta, defeating Auburn, 26-19.