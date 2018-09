Dutch Fork Demolishes Irmo 58-0

By: Nicole Dennis

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) — Dutch Fork outscore their rival Irmo, 51-0.

This is the second week that the Silver Foxes defense allowed zero touchdowns from the opposing team.

Dutch Fork hopes to defeat Boiling Springs on the road next week while Irmo looks to regain momentum against Brookland- Cayce.