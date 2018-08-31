Lexington edges past Gilbert

By: Ben Parsons

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington and Gilbert faced off for the first time in their schools histories Friday Night as the 5A Wildcats hosted the 3A Indians.

The teams were locked in a defensive duel up until Lexington scored two straight touchdowns to take control of the game, ultimately winning 21-14.

Lexington (3-0) will look to remain undefeated as they host South Aiken next week, while Gilbert (2-1) will look to get back to their winning ways against Airport.