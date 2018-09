River Bluff Destroys Pelion 65-6

By: Nicole Dennis

LEXINGTON, S.C (WOLO) — River Bluffs defeat over Pelion made school history.

The Gators chomped the Panthers 65-6 and move to 3-0 for the first time in school history.

Next week, River Bluff (3-0) will play Lugoff- Elgin (0-3).