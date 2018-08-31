SCDNR to offer courtesy boat inspections Labor Day weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If your Labor Day plans include hitting the water, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants to help keep you safe.

SC DNR officials announced they will offer courtest boat inspections during the Labor day holiday weekend.

According to officials, boating safety and enforcement officers will perform inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations.

Officials say if you are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements, you will not be ticketed and will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before launching a boat.

SCDNR officers will also answer questions and offer additional safety tips regarding safety on the water.

SCHEDULE FROM SC DNR:

Sunday, Sept. 2

Anderson County: River Forks Boat Ramp, Lake Hartwell: 2-4 p.m.

Chesterfield County: Morrison Landing, Lake Robinson: 11a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Landing, Lake Wateree: 10 a.m. – Noon

Marion County: Galivants Ferry Landing, Little Pee Dee River: 10 a.m. – Noon

Oconee County: South Cove Landing, Lake Keowee: 10 a.m. – Noon

York County: Buster Boyd Landing, Lake Wylie: 10 a.m. – Noon

Monday, Sept. 3:

Beaufort County: Cross Island Landing, Broad Creek: 10 a.m. – Noon

Berkeley County: Cypress Gardens Landing, Dunham Creek: 10 a.m. – Noon

Charleston County: Buck Hall Landing, ICW in Awendaw: 10 a.m. – Noon

Charleston County: Wappoo Cut Landing, south of Charleston Harbor on ICW: 10 a.m. – Noon

Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion: 10 a.m. – Noon

Dorchester County: Herbert H. Jessen Landing, Ashley River: 10 a.m. – Noon

Georgetown County: East Bay Street Park, Sampit River: 10 a.m. – Noon

Horry County: Bass Pro Shop Landing, Highway 22 at Highway 17 on ICW: 10 a.m. – Noon

Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam, Lake Murray: 10 a.m. – Noon