SCDNR to offer courtesy boat inspections Labor Day weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If your Labor Day plans include hitting the water, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants to help keep you safe.
SC DNR officials announced they will offer courtest boat inspections during the Labor day holiday weekend.
According to officials, boating safety and enforcement officers will perform inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations.
Officials say if you are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements, you will not be ticketed and will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before launching a boat.
SCDNR officers will also answer questions and offer additional safety tips regarding safety on the water.
SCHEDULE FROM SC DNR:
Sunday, Sept. 2
Anderson County: River Forks Boat Ramp, Lake Hartwell: 2-4 p.m.
Chesterfield County: Morrison Landing, Lake Robinson: 11a.m. – 1 p.m.
Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Landing, Lake Wateree: 10 a.m. – Noon
Marion County: Galivants Ferry Landing, Little Pee Dee River: 10 a.m. – Noon
Oconee County: South Cove Landing, Lake Keowee: 10 a.m. – Noon
York County: Buster Boyd Landing, Lake Wylie: 10 a.m. – Noon
Monday, Sept. 3:
Beaufort County: Cross Island Landing, Broad Creek: 10 a.m. – Noon
Berkeley County: Cypress Gardens Landing, Dunham Creek: 10 a.m. – Noon
Charleston County: Buck Hall Landing, ICW in Awendaw: 10 a.m. – Noon
Charleston County: Wappoo Cut Landing, south of Charleston Harbor on ICW: 10 a.m. – Noon
Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion: 10 a.m. – Noon
Dorchester County: Herbert H. Jessen Landing, Ashley River: 10 a.m. – Noon
Georgetown County: East Bay Street Park, Sampit River: 10 a.m. – Noon
Horry County: Bass Pro Shop Landing, Highway 22 at Highway 17 on ICW: 10 a.m. – Noon
Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam, Lake Murray: 10 a.m. – Noon