Blythewood bests Fairfield Central

By: Nicole Dennis

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WOLO) — Blythewood trump Fairfield Central by 20.

The Bengals defeat the Griffins, 42-22.

Blythewood (2-1) will try to tackle an undefeated North Augusta (3-0). Fairfield Central look for their first win against Calhoun County.