Cardinal Newman wins SCISA showdown with HHES

By: Ben Parsons

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Cardinal Newman looked to remain undefeated as they hosted Heathwood Hall Friday night.

The Cardinals powered their way past the Highlanders to win by a final score of 20-8.

Cardinal Newman (3-0) hosts Summit Academy next week, while Heathwood (1-2) will look to get back to .500 against Laurence Manning.