Clemson’s Season opener showcases QB depth

Clemson, SC (WOLO)- Saturday afternoon Clemson unveiled a new problem opponents will be facing this year. Multiple quarterbacks took snaps behind center gaining experience and showcasing a freshman prodigy, Trevor Lawrence. Who threw three TD’s in the 48-7 victory over Furman. Lawrence and last years starter Kelly Bryant were pretty even on the stats sheet after the game. A promising start for the true freshman in Death Valley.

