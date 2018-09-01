Clemson’s Season opener showcases QB depth

Rich Wandover,

Clemson, SC (WOLO)- Saturday afternoon Clemson unveiled  a new problem opponents will be facing this year. Multiple quarterbacks took snaps behind center gaining experience and showcasing a freshman prodigy, Trevor Lawrence. Who threw three TD’s in the 48-7 victory over Furman. Lawrence and last years starter Kelly Bryant were pretty even on the stats sheet after the game. A promising start for the true freshman in Death Valley.

Click above to hear from Coach Swinney on his quarterbacks.

