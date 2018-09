Dreher downs Gray Collegiate

By: Ben Parsons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dreher and Gray Collegiate squared off at Benedict Community College Friday night.

The War Eagles took a commanding 14-0 lead, but the Blue Devils would come back in the second half to win 28-24.

Dreher (1-2) will look to get back to .500 as they host Eau Claire next week, while Gray Collegiate (1-2) faces Oceanside Collegiate.