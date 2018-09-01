Engaged? University of South Carolina ‘Class’ seeking applicants for free Wedding

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —It’s almost that time of year to help a couple looking to get married tie the knot with a dream wedding, for free.

USC’s College of Hospitality, Retail, and Sport Management is looking for a couple to receive a free wedding this fall.

Interested couples don’t have much time left. You must apply by September 3rd, 2018. The lucky couple will be chosen September 6th.

If you are interested in applying, send in a short video or 500 word essay detailing your love story and why you should be chosen. You can send those to hrsmcomm@mailbox.sc.edu