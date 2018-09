Hammond holds off Ben Lippen

By: Kat Polowczyk

Hammond kept up their winning streak after a 42-7 win against Ben Lippen Friday night on the Falcon’s home field.

Big plays from the Skyhawk’s Jackson Muschamp and Jordan Burch helped Hammond dominate against Falcon defense.

Hammond is set to play Pinewood Prep next week while Ben Lippen will face off against First Baptist.