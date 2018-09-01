Laurence Manning deals Florence Christian first loss

Greg Brzozowski,

FLORENCE, S.C. (WOLO) – After winning big against Augusta Christian in week 1, Laurence Manning stayed strong and undefeated, topping Florence Christian 48-6 Friday night.

