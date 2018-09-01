Laurence Manning deals Florence Christian first loss Sep 1, 2018 12:32 AM EDT Greg Brzozowski, FLORENCE, S.C. (WOLO) – After winning big against Augusta Christian in week 1, Laurence Manning stayed strong and undefeated, topping Florence Christian 48-6 Friday night. Categories: High School Football, Sports Tags: FridayNightFever, SCISA ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Eau Claire suffers first loss of 2018 vs. Wagner-S... Westwood works past Lower Richland Heathwood Hall outlasts Wilson Hall in OT Cardinal Newman starts season strong vs. John Paul...